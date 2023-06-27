After promoting ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ across India, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted a new campaign — opening the advance booking for their much-anticipated movie at a mega event on Monday.

Dressed in denims and jacket, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. Despite the rains, fans turned up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their heartthrob. “Thank you everyone for coming out here, despite the heavy rain. I am grateful, and now we’re about to open the advance booking, which you all have been waiting for.”

Dressed in a vibrant green dress, Kiara Advani looked beautiful as she also thanked fans for coming out in the rain for SatyaPrem Ki Kahani’s new campaign.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, the Sameer Vidvans directorial, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, also features Amir Ali Shaik, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir in prominent roles.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is scheduled to release theatrically on 29 June.

