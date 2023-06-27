After collecting 2.34 crores (in all languages) on Friday, 1920: Horrors of the Heart dropped on Monday. It was as expected though since something around 40%-50% was anyways coming. The film didn’t really show major strides on Saturday and Sunday, though the good part was that there was some sort of increment in numbers on a daily basis.

Nonetheless, the film has still managed to bring in the 1.30 crores which are better than what one expected the first day number to be to begin with. The 1920starrer has in fact exceeded expectations which allowed a weekend of 8.07 crores and now all it needs to do is keep adding on some bits at least so that a lifetime of 12-14 crores turns out to be a possibility. So far, the film has collected 9.37 crores and it would cross 10 crores milestone today.

The film has surprised in a way that Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk had back in 2008. That film too had arrived out of nowhere with hardly any promotion and went on to have a lifetime of around 10 crores (just in the Hindi version). Of course that was 15 years back but then today newer avenues to monetise a film (read: OTT) have also come up and that will keep the makers of 1920: Horrors of the Heart in a profit zone after taking into accounts all sources.

