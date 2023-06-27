Yet another Monday and yet again, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has maintained good hold when compared to Friday. Currently in its fourth week, the film has brought in 1.35 crores on Friday and now even on Monday, it hasn’t dropped much and collected 0.99 crore more. Of course, had it gone past the 1 crore mark again then it would have had a different ring to it. However, these are all academics now as the film is simply over performing with every passing day and the trend is only going to continue for some more time.

Last week, the film had taken just a very minor dip on Tuesday and then come back to Friday levels on Wednesday and Thursday. One waits to see if collections stay over 90 lakhs today and tomorrow as well since that would be fantastic.

In fact even on Thursday the film could manage to stay in a similar zone because even though SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which is a film belonging to similar demographics, releases on that day, it’s a partial holiday of Eid and that would compensate for the footfalls.

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has now crossed 80 crores milestone and currently stands at 80.01 crores. While it’s a given that the film will reach 87-88 crores, what would be truly exciting is if it somehow ends up hitting the 90 crores mark as well. Now that would indeed be something.

