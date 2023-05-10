Sara Ali Khan Remembers Kedarnath! Shares Some Pictures From Her Trip Missing The Good Old Times

Sara Ali Khan recently revisited the picturesque town of Kedarnath, where she first began her acting career from, for the film, ‘Kedarnath’. Marking her debut with Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan marked a standout entry in the world of cinema. Recently, the actress visited Kedarnath and couldn’t help but recall the time she first faced the camera as an actor.

With gratitude in action, Sara Ali Khan shares some of the most serene pictures and thanks Kedarnath for shaping her into who she is today.The actress’ debut in Kedarnath unraveled her path as an actor, rejuvenated her as a person and gave us one of the most promising actors in India. As she shares pictures with fans, she “The first time I came to these places-I had never faced a camera Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath “

Now that Sara Ali Khan is back home, she has kick-started fulfilling her work commitments. Taking to social media, she shares “Good to be home 🏡 📷🙏”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in the Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’ in the pipeline, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak‘.

