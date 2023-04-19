Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from the wrap-up in Delhi. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She captioned it: “Delhi schedule wrap.”

She also shared a video of Homi and his-wife fashion designer Anaita Shroff.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Sara Ali Khan was recently asked about Janhvi Kapoor’s remark on not getting respect. To this, the actress told Siddharth Kannan, “I think for me, if you accept me for who I am, that’s the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career.”

Sara Ali Khan continued, “But even then, whether it’s Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me.”

Sara was recently seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey. Sara Ali Khan, owning to her massive social media popularity and her witty and real personality has made a distinct place in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, her amazing screen presence has also gained her great respect from her fans making her the most promising actress of this era.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Was Upset With Aamir Khan After He Hosted A Special Screening For Her, “She Never Told…”, Said The Actor Who Wanted To Know The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News