Fan wars on social media are one of the most common yet ugly phenomenon and this time it is Janhvi Kapoor fans Vs Shehnaaz Gill fans. A video from an event where the two divas were in attendance is going viral on the internet and their fans have been fighting ever since.

The Mili star, The Bigg Boss star can be seen sitting along with Pooja Hegde in the video. However, Shehnaazians think that she was being ignored by Sridevi’s daughter and all hell broke loose.

While some attacked Janhvi for being privileged, others felt Shehnaaz was being cornered. And this is the reason, this video from an event that took place almost a week back, is going viral on the internet now. Scroll down to read how fans defended their stars.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen having a conversation with Pooja Hegde, who is the lead actor in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill who is sitting in between them tries to strike up a conversation.

A user commented, “Janhvi uski taraf dekh bhi ni rahi”, trying to troll the Bigg Boss star. Another user wrote, “Getting this bitchy vibes from jhanvi”, while a third one commented, “Na acting achi na looks shehnaz is pretty.”

One user even went on to say how Janhvi tries to be naive and friendly in front of the media for a public image. The comment read, “Jahnvi too full of herself giving weird vibes as if she’s better. Then in interviews acts all innocent and simple trying to be relatable but nooooo the public does not relate to you.”

However, one user drew attention to the fact that while Janhvi is trying to ignore Shehnaaz, even Shehnaaz is ignoring Pooja Hegde. The user wrote, “Janhvi is ignoring sana and sana is ignoring Pooja. Toxic industry.”

Some even questioned Shehnaaz Gill’s credibility as she is yet to make a mark in the industry and asked why is she being promoted alongside the lead actress. “Pooja Hegde is the main heroine of Salman Khan up coming movie..then why shenaz har jaga ghusi hui hai with her……like Wohi main heroine hai?”

A Shehnaazian quickly defended Sana and wrote, “In sab comment pe hate ho ya phir proud sirf sana se comment jude hai… It means sana news main hai.”

You can watch the video here and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrvashiDinesh (@sidnaazmyfamily)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her film debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is also being linked with a film helmed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband where she will be seen with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

