Salman Khan is one of the most versatile and bankable Bollywood actors. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and amid the same, we stumbled upon his first-ever advertisement. The ad is for Campa Cola from the 80s, and Salman looks dashing even back then. Netizens are now reacting to the social media video; look at it below.

Salman is one of the most followed actors in the country, with over 60 million followers on Instagram. Off late, the actor has been dropping his pictures regularly promoting his upcoming film on the platform, and fans are pretty excited about it as it’s releasing on Eid. The ad was shot in 1983 in the Nicobar Islands, and the actor looks young.

An Instagram page named ‘Entertainment Say’ shared a video of the superstar’s first advertisement for Campa Cola with a caption that read, “Salman Khan’s first ad (1983), shot in the Nicobar Islands.”

Take a look at the ad below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)

He looks totally unrecognisable, but his good looks are still noticeable.

Reacting to the ad on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Salman Bhai going shirtless from day one”

Another commented, “keanu reeves = salman khan in 1980s whooo”

A third commented, “Tom cruise lag raha”

A fourth commented, “Bhai ka swag suru hai,,,”

Meanwhile, his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ releases on April 21st and stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles.

