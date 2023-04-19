Alaya F is all set to entertain her fans as journalist Radhika Bakshi in ZEE5’s upcoming supernatural thriller U-Turn. This adaptation is the seventh remake of the 2016 Kannada film starring Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Other actors who essayed the lead character include Hemal Ranasinghe (Sri Lankan), Sandhya Raju (Malayalam), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Telugu and Tamil) and more.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Alaya got candid about comparisons between her character and those played by other actresses in the earlier adaptations of the film – especially Samantha in the Telugu& Tamil versions. Read on to know her answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the comparisons that are bound to happen between her U-Turn character and that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alaya F said, “I mean it’s a blessing to be compared to someone like her. To them (who will compare us) I say thank you.” She continued, “Please watch this film also and hopefully you will like this also. That’s all I said.”

Talking about living up to the standards set by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alaya F said, “You know, I try to do my best and… it is what it is. You can’t stress over things you can’t control. It’s pointless. It’s completely and utterly pointless. I’m already an over thinker and already a stresser, toh adding unnecessary stress to everything is totally unnecessary.”

Check out Alaya F talking about U-Turn, the comparisons that are bound to happen between her and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film character and a lot more here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Exclusively Breaks Silence On His Fight With Govinda, Sunita Ahuja & Says “Agar Main Naraz Hoke Kuch Kehta Hoon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News