This is not the first time that a cricketer has been linked with an actress. From Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and now KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty -history is a witness of people from these two industries falling in love with each other. Now, Shubman Gill is the current hot topic around everywhere as he often gets linked with either Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar.

However, amid all of these, the cricketer himself had shared who his crush is, but now it seems he has taken a U-turn. Scroll below to find out what is the truth behind it as Shubman finally has broken the silence and rubbished all of the reports.

Recently in a News18 report, Shubman Gill was asked who his crush is, to which the cricketer, after trying to avoid answering the question, gave in and shared that South Indian diva Rashmika Mandanna is his crush. As soon as the news went viral, fans have been waiting to get an update on the same.

Well, the update is here, but it might be a disappointing one. After the news went viral like wildfire, Shubman Gill called out Instant Bollywood, a paparazzi page and denied all the rumours of him having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. Reacting to their report on Instagram, Shubman wrote in the comment section, “Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know about.”

Then is he again hinting that only Sara Ali Khan is in his heart? Earlier, when he appeared on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked whether he is dating Sara or not, to which Shubman Gill had shyly answered, “maybe” dropping a hint about their relationship. Sara and Shubman have been spotted quite a few times, proving the reports to be true.

Well, what are your opinions on Shubman Gill’s comment on the reports suggesting him having a crush on the ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna? Let us know in the comments!

