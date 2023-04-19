On Friday, April 21, Bengali cinema will make history as its film, Chengiz-starring Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee, will release simultaneously in the regional language and Hindi. The film revolves around a gangster from Kolkata from the 70s to the mid-90s and his journey from rags to riches – something netizens find similar to Yash-led KGF.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actor – who is known as the King of Bengali Cinema, opened up about the similarities and stated whether or not they are the same. Read on

Commenting on whether his character in Chengiz is similar to that of Yash’s Rocky from the Kannada blockbuster KGF, Jeet said, “Rags to riches, yeh joh genre hai yeh genre saalo se chalta aaya hai. Jab se filme bante hai tab se lagbak yeh chalta aa raha hai. Toh isliye genre ko leke koi baat nahi.”

Commenting on netizens drawing comparisons between Yash’s Rocky and his Chengiz, Jeet continued, “Trailer ke pehle lag raha tha kuch kuch logo ko ki haa yeh kissi film se milta-julta hai, par trailer aane ke baad aise reactions nahi mila hai zyada ya yeh kissi se milte julta hai. Teaser ke baad trailer mein reactions about bane, inspirations aur look-a-likes of any (level), woh kam ho gaya hai kafi trailer mein. Aur film aate aate yeh bilkul gayab hi ho jayega”

Commenting on people who will still compare Chengiz to Yash’s KGF, Jeet said, “Unse yehi kahenge ki positivity share kare, humme support kare, humme pyaar dijiye aur hum aapko nirash nahi karenge. Film mein yeh baat bilkul gayab ho jayegi ki yeh kissi milti julti hai. Yeh apne aap mein ek independent story hai aur apne tarike meion batayi gayi hai.”

Check out Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee promoting Chengiz here:

