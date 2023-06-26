Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa’s Fast X emerged as the first 100 crore nett earner at the Indian box office in 2023 and now, everyone awaits the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7. With Tom Cruise leading the film, expectations are really high and it could even become the biggest hit in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

Surprisingly, Cruise has never delivered a 100 crore movie at the Indian box office but with MI 7 enjoying huge pre-release buzz, the actor is expected to make his much-awaited entry into the coveted club. For the unversed, his last release ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ did a business of 35 crores in India and was a successful affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the post-Covid era, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest Hit in India as its profit stands at 182.66%. Its theatrical valuation is 75 crores here and in return, it made 212 crores in the lifetime run. In the second position is Fast X with 162.5% returns. Avatar: The Way Of Water (157.93%) and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (153.88%) are also on the list.

Exact valuation of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 is yet to be known, but crossing Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s 182.66% returns won’t be a huge task if the film hits the right chord with the audience. As of now, considering all the craze and the franchise’s popularity in India, the film is expected to open around 20 crores or even more.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tom Cruise gets the most-profitable Hollywood film in the post-pandemic era under his kitty with Mission: Impossible 7!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Box Office Day 3: Has A Decent Weekend, Set To Cross 10 Crores By Tomorrow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News