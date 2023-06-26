1920: Horrors Of The Heart Box Office Day 3: Has A Decent Weekend, Set To Cross 10 Crores By Tomorrow

A small little surprise has come in the form of 1920: Horrors of the Heart which has arrived out of nowhere and managed some decent collections for itself. Released on a small scale with practically no investment in marketing or promotion, the film has managed a weekend of over 8 crores, which is decent indeed.

On Sunday, the Krishna Bhatt directed horror drama collected 3.01 crores more (across all languages) and that’s far bigger than what anyone could have expected out of it prior to release.

The collections have now gone past the 8 crores mark as they stand at 8.07 crores. This also means that now the 10 crores mark would be crossed by tomorrow itself.

Now had anyone said prior to the release that 1920: Horrors of the Heart will have a lifetime of 10 crores at theatres then the makes would have grabbed that with both hands. However, the fact is that now the film will cover a larger distance than that. No, it isn’t that the film is a runaway hit or something but it’s making money for its makers for sure.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt, the film star Avika Gor, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Rahul Dev, and others.

