1920: Horrors of the Heart saw an expected growth in collections on Saturday with 67 lakhs coming in. On the day before it had netted 58 lakhs and while the drop from Thursday (99 lakhs) was more than expected, it has now seen an increase in footfalls. Yes, had it actually come close to scoring as much as it had done on Thursday then it would have been a different ball game altogether. However, there is a lot of completion that the film is facing and then most of its collections are also coming from the lower priced single screen theatres.

Overall collections of this Avika Gor and Danish Pandor starrer 1920: Horrors of the Heart have now reached 13.80 crores, and that has set it up for an 11-day score of 15 crores. That’s good because one expected the film’s lifetime to be as much in the best-case scenario, and now it would go a couple of crores ahead of that as well.

One now waits to see what director Krishna Bhatt makes next. She comes from a family of filmmakers, and Bhatts have traditionally made a lot of high-drama outings. 1920: Horrors of the Heart has a horror element to it, though it’s not really on-your-face. One just hopes that the next time she explores the horror genre, then she really goes all out and makes an out-and-out spine-chilling affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

