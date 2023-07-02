Despite the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha as well as a couple of regional films that are doing excellently in Punjab and Maharashtra, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is enjoying a journey of its own. The film is continuing well on its own pace and has now in fact grown quite well on Saturday.

This can well be seen from the fact that while Friday collections stood at 63 lakhs, Saturday saw higher numbers with 80 lakhs* more been added to its total. This is nice because now it’s a given that the 1 crore mark would be hit all over again today. For a film to score this much on a fifth Friday would have been remarkable for any mid-budget film even pre-pandemic and here it’s doing so post-pandemic when the box office dynamics have changed so drastically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has so far collected 83.96 crores* and now it’s a given that 85 crores mark would be crossed rather comfortably today. The film is continuing to exceed expectations week after week and now the next major milestone is 90 crores for which the countdown has already begun.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 29: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Stays Over 60 Lakhs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News