Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan can smile. His SatyaPrem Ki Katha has managed to find a place amongst his Top 5 biggest weekend/first three day openers at the box office. Released on a Thursday, the film actually has an advantage of a four day extended weekend with the big Sunday yet to come. However, even in its first three days, it has got the kind of numbers which place it right amongst some of his biggest hits.

This is how the weekend/first three day numbers of some of the biggest openers of Kartik Aaryan look like:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 36 crores

Luka Chuppi – 32.13 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 26.57 crores

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 26.35 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 26 crores

Pyaar Ka Puinchnama 2 – 22.75 crores

Advertisement

The very first time he managed a very good opening at the box office, it was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. This was the first film that set him up well into circulation and later when Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety arrived and did so very well, he was taken all the more seriously amongst the bigwigs of the industry. No wonder, his subsequent releases like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh opened even better that resulted in his fortunes rising with each of his new releases.

In fact the opening day numbers of his next immediate release Love Aaj Kal were the best of the lot, though the weekend wasn’t. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a breakthrough film which resulted in Kartik Aaryan scoring his first half century weekend. Shehzada couldn’t make it to the list but now SatyaPrem Ki Katha has stepped into the Top-5 zone. Now it has to be seen that when it comes to the first week numbers, where does the film eventually find itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: 1920: Horrors Of The Heart Box Office Day 8: Avika Gor Starrer Manages To Bring Some Footfalls In The Second Week As Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News