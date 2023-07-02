SatyaPrem Ki Katha came in its own on Saturday as 10.25 crores came in. It was pretty much the need of the hour for the film to grow well after Friday saw a dip in numbers due to it being a working day immediately after the partial holiday of Eid. Thankfully, it did that rather well with not just a good jump again but also an increase in numbers over its first day collections.

Now that’s always a positive trending for a film which is anyways relying on word of mouth to score well. SatyaPrem Ki Katha isn’t one of those top heavy films which can just come and do the job on the basis of opening weekend numbers but what it needs is the trending over a period of time, and especially the immediate weekdays that follow. In that aspect, the graph is in the right direction, though again, it would also boil down to the kind of jump that comes in again today. Ideally, there should be 15-20% growth and that would take the film way past the double digit mark.

So far, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has collected 26.35 crores and the big Sunday is yet to come. While that should take this Sajid Nadiadwala production close to the 40 crores mark, it would be the weekdays thereafter that would eventually decide that how big a success does it turn out to be.

