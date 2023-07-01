Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 which is expected to go on the floors early next year, has yet to lock in its leading lady.

Several names including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone were being considered. Recently one heard of Fatima Sana Shaikh been the chosen one.

However, when I spoke to the Aashiqui producer Mukesh Bhatt about the elusive heroine in Aashiqui 3, this is what he had to say: “No, it is not the actress you’ve mentioned (Fatima Sana Sheikh). I don’t know where that came from.”

I inform him that his Aashiqui 2 hero Aditya Roy Kapur had mentioned it at an event.

Mukesh Bhatt protests, “We’ve locked in the hero, and everyone knows it is Kartik Aaryan. The crucial casting of the female lead is going to happen only after we complete the script. Without locking in the script a film is nothing. I’ve never been a proposal maker. I make cinema. For me, the script comes first and then the cast. Also, the music is very essential to the Aashiqui series. The songs took Part 1 and Part 2 to great heights. We want an equally outstanding music score in Aashiqui 3.”

As for the leading lady, Mukesh Bhatt lets out, “I will share something with you: we are actually thinking of introducing a new girl with Kartik in Aashiqui 3. The fresh faces had worked bigtime in the first Aashiqui film, and of course the music. We will most probably cast a new girl. But like I said, we’re in no hurry. Let the script be completed first.”

