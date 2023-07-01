Kangana Ranaut is unpredictable, and there’s no other way to say it! The actress was slamming westernisation and airport fits a few days back, but it looks like her inner fashionista couldn’t stop herself from shining bright like a diamond. Netizens are brutally trolling her for wearing a deep-plunging neckline dress days after her controversial remarks. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kangana celebrated the alleged ‘success’ of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru last night. Avneet Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vishal Jethwa amongst others joined the celebrations held in the city. Ranaut graced the special night in a stunning Gauri and Nainika piece.

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of her gorgeous look on Instagram and captioned the post, “Mom said there is a time to play and there is a time to study ha ha my saying is there is a time to work and there is a time to party … Especially when @manikarnikafilms first production becomes a super hit, it’s time for a grand party 🎉 #tikuwedssheru #nawajuddinsiddhiqui #avneetkaur”

Netizens began brutally slamming Kangana Ranaut for carrying a Western outfit days after calling out American looks.

A user wrote, “Oh bhartiy naari.bideshi ho gyi”

Another commented, “Fir yeh khegi mein hun bharti mein sirf bharat ke sanskriti ke anusaar kapde daalti hu . Yeh h bhartiye sanskriti. Heights of hipocracy. Yeh nepostism bol bolke hmme pagal bnaari h bollywood wale isko movie ni dete yeh isliye onhe badnaam krti h. Ek no. Ki juthi h yeh aurat. Kabhi kisaan andolan ko glt khti h its high time to cancel her @kanganaranaut”

A troll mentioned, “Tu Twitter me sati Savitri or insta me nanggi kese ho jati hi @kanganaranaut”

“Waah, ye hai bharitya naari,” a comment read.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

For the unversed, Kangana claimed she introduced airport looks in Bollywood a few days back. She wrote on Twitter, “Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation. Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it’s time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

