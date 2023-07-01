Jawan teaser has been the talk of the tinsel town for quite a while now. Today completed 28 days of Shah Rukh Khan’s original release date i.e. 2nd June and fans are still as hyped up as they were almost a month ago. Yes, the film got delayed until 7th September but the fire, the buzz is getting with every passing day.

It seems Pathaan’s box office of 1000 crore+ ‘mayhem’ would give a more than expected boost in the initial hype of the film. The teaser is all set to lay the blockbuster base for Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Jawan teaser is locked & loaded for apparently 7th July to release and it’s all ready to be witnessed by the fans. A source close to the team has watched it and revealed some pretty ‘masaaledaar’ details.

Yep, it isn’t anything you wouldn’t have expected it to be but it’s everything & a lot more than you would’ve expected from it. The source says “Jawan teaser has EVERY masala that Raees somewhere missed to add. Not one BUT multiple highs & Shah Rukh Khan is in TOP form and is way broodier than Pathaan.”

Raees was a decent entertainer but the reports of it being “more dark & less commercial in the earlier drafts of Raees” made some of us hopeful that its better version is out somewhere in some parallel universe. It’s not that I hated Raees, it was a good film but I just wish I could’ve seen Rahul Dholakia’s cut of the film. Remember how dark was its teaser compared to the overtly colour-corrected commercial trailer? Let’s call it #DholakiaCut and ask the makers to bring it back. Just a joke!

“Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee‘s vision has turned out to be a monster & it’ll transpire amazingly well on the big screen. It won’t give out too much but exactly enough to ramp up the excitement to another level. It’s one of those teasers which also work as a trailer without requiring anything to follow it to create further buzz. It’ll be at an all-time high post the teaser launch,” concluded the source.

All this has surely pumped up our already at-peak expectations from the Jawan teaser which the source said “doesn’t serve just to Shah Rukh Khan fans but every mass-masala movie lover ever.” Let’s tighten our seatbelts because “Mausam bigadne wala hai!”

