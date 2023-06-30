During the early years of his career, Salman Khan made headlines for his anger issues. Time and again, we have seen the superstar landing in controversies for his controversial comments and actions he has made in the past. Recently, a Redditor shared a few instances of the actor getting physical with paparazzi. The video has left netizens divided as some are lauding the actors others are trolling him. Scroll down for detail.

The video in question opens with Salman Khan getting angry at a reporter who asks him if he and Shah Rukh Khan ‘bury the hatchet’ as they came together under one roof after their world-famous fight at Katrina Kaif’s party.

The video moves further and sees Salman Khan getting into a physical brawl with a paparazzo after he pushed him. The superstar is surrounded by a season of cameramen trying to get a glimpse of the actor. However, the chaos erupts when he pushes and misbehaves with a cameraman. The actor lost his cool on paparazzi, which got captured in every single camera.

Soon after the video surfaced, Redditors are divided. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “I dislike him but the media is quite vile. To question and degrade him multiple times, be it in interviews or during normal outings isn’t the greatest move. Earlier actors were dehumanized as an entertainment source(they still are), are were targeted during interviews. Having said that there is no doubt that Salman is quite problematic.”

While another said, “I would do the same as him if 10-15 are in my personal space.” A third user commented, “Tum Karo to raas leela, Bhoi kare to character dheela.” Check out the video below:

Salman Khan had once spoken about being termed as a bad guys for being short tempered and having anger issues. The superstar had said, “If I was such a bad guy, if I was so weird and so short-tempered, I should have been getting fight every single day. I shouldn’t had any friends around because you are your worst with best with your friends, with your servants, with the people, your staff. They have all been with me since years before I became a movie star or anything, they have all been there. So does that make me such a bad person? Because one particular gentleman does not have access to me, it is his problem.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on video of Salman Khan misbehaving and pushing cameramen? Do let us know.

