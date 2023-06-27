Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, but since belonging to the same fraternity, they get to cross paths at times. Salman and Ranbir had a bitter encounter once in the past, even before the Barfi actor made his debut or got into a relationship with Katrina Kaif. Here’s a throwback to the time when Bollywood’s Bhaijan got into a tiff with Ranbir and allegedly slapped him; scroll below to get the juicy deets.

Ranbir made his acting debut in 2007’s Saawariya by Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Sonam Kapoor, and it also featured Salman in a special appearance. Not only that, Ranbir was also in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, who was allegedly dating Salman prior to that.

According to a report in India Today, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor crossed paths at a high-end pub, and he was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt when the Dabbang star reportedly got into an argument with RK. As per the report, the argument got intense, and Salman allegedly lost his cool and slapped Ranbir in the face.

It was Sanjay Dutt who, along with some other friends, jumped in and stopped it there, preventing the fight from escalating. An embarrassed Ranbir left the pub after that, and the report further stated that Salim Khan approached Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s father, with an apology as a peace treaty.

Salman Khan once, in his appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, shared the incident where he explained that he ripped off a tag on Ranbir Kapoor’s sleeves, but little did he know that it was a style statement and the tag was not there because RK forgot to remove it. However, he did not mention anything about hitting RK while mentioning the incident and the fact that Sanjay Dutt intervened to stop the fight. As per that, he was unaware of the fact that he was Rishi Kapoor’s son; check out the snippet from that episode here:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is expected to release soon while Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which unfortunately failed to generate the desired result at the box office.

