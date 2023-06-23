Rishi Kapoor was a superstar of his time, and there would never be an actor like him in Bollywood. He literally dominated his era and portrayed some of the most iconic on-screen characters that Hindi cinema will never forget. He did quite a few films with Sridevi, who was the first female superstar of the country, and after she passed away, Rishi shared a tweet on his Twitter account slamming television channels that labelled her as a ‘mere body’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Sri passed away in 2018 at a hotel in Dubai where she was staying with her husband and producer, Boney Kapoor. The couple share two kids together – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Now talking about the throwback scoop, Rishi got emotional on the passing of his Chandni co-star and penned an emotional tweet in 2018.

On February 25th, 2018, Rishi Kapoor paid his heartfelt condolences to Sridevi and wrote on his Twitter, “Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!”

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

In the following tweet, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas!”

Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas! pic.twitter.com/VUuO3dQebL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

The late actor, in one of his tweets, lashed out at news channels who labelled Sridevi as a ‘body’ and wrote, “How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??”

How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

The legendary actor passed away in 2020 after battling cancer for two long years.

What are your thoughts on Rishi Kapoor lashing out at news channels for labelling Sridevi’s corpse as a ‘mere body’? Tell us in the space below.

