Not many know before being BFFs of the industry Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been at loggerheads for quite some time. For the unversed, SRK, who started in Bollywood after Salman, have been rivals for a few years after they got into a brawl at Katrina Kaif’s party. In 2008, the two superstars had an ugly fight at the actress’ party, after which they remained cordial but unfriendly. Years later, the duo buried their hatchets and extended an olive branch to each other.

In 2012, during a leadership Summit, the Pathaan actor was asked about the same, replying to which he revealed that they were close for 20 years and they were on a plane of disagreement. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan said in the summit, “We have had a little bit of personal issue. This is not the first time, it is about four years ago. We were very close for 20 years… We have certain things that are similar and there are certain things which we disagree on. So at this point of time, we are on that plane of disagreement.”

Later Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were again asked about their SRK’s fight with Salman Khan during Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions and Kaif said that she would love to see them in a film together, which she’d love to bankroll.

Reacting to same, Shah Rukh Khan said at the same promotional event, “There may come a time when these things get resolved but it will never be on a public platform. It will be a personal thing. It is a serious matter and it cannot be resolved by working in a film together or if someone asks us to try and resolve the matter. None else can resolve it for us, only we can do it. It will take time. It may happen someday.”

Finally in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan buried hatchets and resolved differences after video of them hugging each other at Baba-Siddique’s Iftaar party had gone viral. Later in 2014, the two superstars were seen coming together for SK’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s wedding. A photo of them planting a peck on Arpita’s forehead had taken the web by storm.

Cut short to the present, after Zero, Salman Khan made another cameo appearance in SRK-led Pathaan and the latter is also expected to appear in Tiger 3. The duo will once again come together in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Still Not In The Same Page Leading To Jee Le Zara Delay Yet Again, Aamir Khan Comes To Farhan Akhtar’s Rescue?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News