Sushant Singh Rajput was a man who lived short yet elaborate. He had a brilliant career, and fans and critics vouched for his talent and acting prowess. After his death, Anurag Kashyap once opened up on how he was ghosted by Sushant for not one but two films. One of them was the popular commercial flick Hasee Toh Phasee. However the ghosting story can be blamed on Parineeti Chopra as well partially, is what we feel.

Kashyap in an interview had once revealed that Parineeti and Sushant were the original casting for Hasee To Phasee which was produced by Phantom Films and Dharma Productions together. Anurag wanted Sushant to play the lead however, when it was pitched to Parineeti, she was not sure about working with a TV actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was yet to make his debut, and he was a famous television name for years as he worked as Manav in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. However, Anurag Kashyap convinced Parineeti Chopra about Sushant’s worth and how big a star he would be with Kai Po Che, on which he was working then. However, Parineeti did the unthinkable next! Scroll down to read what happened.

In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Kashyap recalled after Sushant’s death, “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee), and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF; they called him and said, ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us.”

Later, Siddharth Malhotra replaced Sushant in Hasee Toh Phasee while he did Shuddh Desi Romance with YRF after signing a three-film contract. Parineeti, on the other hand, did both films! In another interview at that time, Kashyap revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput ghosted him not once but twice. He even approached the actor for a film based on Uttar Pradesh and he wanted an actor from the same roots; however, Sushant never called him back after MS Dhoni was released and became a success, as reported by NDTV.

However, Anurag Kashyap later admitted that he regrets not responding to the actor and also revealed that SSR might have felt guilty about disappearing on him. He tried to reach out to Kashyap a few weeks before he died.

We all still miss Sushant Singh Rajput dearly and hope he sought solace and peace.

