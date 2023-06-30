Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa is indeed one of the most anticipated films. While Farhan Akhtar had already begun with the film’s pre-production process, a new report claims that PeeCee is considering to step out of the project. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The upcoming film was announced a few years back as the stellar cast dropped a picture confirming the trio. Soon after the announcement, fans have been waiting for updates in the movie’s production process.

While it has been a while since Priyanka Chopra discussed the movie with Farhan Akhtar and her co-stars, there have been multiple delays due to the stars’ jam-packed schedule. Last year, Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy led to the delay of the project. Now, a new report suggests that the Baywatch star is walking out of the movie. For the unversed, there is a massive buzz around the movie as it would mark the first women-led road trip flick in the industry.

As per the Twitter handle of Moviefield Bollywood, The Sky Is Pink star is walking out of the movie. Moreover, the makers are now considering either Kiara Advani or Anushka Sharma for the role. However, no official announcement regarding Jee Le Zaraa’s cast has been made yet.

Last week, a report claimed Jee Le Zaraa producers are disappointed due to the packed schedules of the actresses. Amid the scheduling issues, Farhan Akhtar is considerate for the movie to come out ans is reportedly moving on with a project by Aamir Khan’s production house.

Well, we can only wait for an official announcement about the movie now as there are various reports about the same. Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours are also expected to bring another dent to the film’s schedule.

