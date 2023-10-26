Shivangi Joshi is a well-known name in the telly world thanks to her playing Naira and Sirat Goenka in the hit daily drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since departing the Star Plus show, Shivangi has played the lead in Balika Vadhu 2, and is currently seen as Kushal Tandon’s Reyansh Lamba and Simba Nagpal’s Jay Khurana’s love interest, Aradhana Sahni in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

While she continues to impress the world with her acting chops, the actress has wowed us today thanks to her latest Instagram post. What did she post? Well, Ms Joshi took to her official account a couple of hours ago and shared a series of pictures of her radiant skin, making us fall in love with her all over again.

Earlier this evening, Shivangi Joshi shared a post simply captioned “The heart knows. 🤍” with her 8.6 million Instagram following. Comprising four close-ups, the YRKKH actress looks dreamy as she confidently shows off her near-makeup-free face.

Dressed in a simple white top with a wide neck and short sleeves, Shivangi Joshi kept her accessories to a minimum by opting for a delicate, sparkling infinity chain around her neck. Making sure the focus of the shoot was her flawless skin, the actress opted to go earring-free too and had her healthy locks twisted into a messy high bun. While this simple look is enough to win our hearts, her radiant skin is making us shower her with praises.

In the close-ups, Shivangi innocently and shyly evades the camera but later shows off her pearly white as she bestows her fans with a beautiful smile. In the pics, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress opts for a light makeup look consisting of a thin coat of mascara over her long lashes, a fine wing pulling the focus to her eyes, perfectly filled and shaped brows, a hint of a shimmery highlight of her high cheekbones, and a pale pink lip shade that made her teeth shine brightly.

Check out Shivangi Joshi’s pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Makeup can make you look beautiful, it can enhance your features – but it cannot make you look this radiant. We wonder how much care Ms Joshi puts into maintaining and keeping her skin hydrated for such a bouncy and flawless finish. Does she have a 3-step, 5-step or 7-step skincare routine? We need to know.

Do you also want to know Shivangi’s secrets to get such flawless skin?

