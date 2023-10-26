Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish Gen Z actors in Bollywood. You can troll her, love her, but certainly can’t ignore her, as she knows her way to our hearts. Be it her city sightings, airport fashion, or red-carpet appearances, Panday sure knows how to steal the limelight with her glamor. On to the series of new events, Ananya wore an ivory-colored chikankari lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, and it’s a great pick for the modern contemporary brides who like to follow traditions but with their ‘IT’ touch to it. Scroll below to take a look at her photos.

Ananya enjoys quite a fan following on social media, with over 24 million followers on Instagram. She’s fun, peppy, and very down to earth around fans and colleagues in the Bollywood fraternity but is often trolled on social media for the most bizarre reasons. But she holds her invisible tiara gracefully and doesn’t let haters affect her charisma and bubbly personality.

Now talking about Ananya Panday’s latest fashionable look, designer Tarun Tahiliani took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of the actress wearing a beautiful ivory-colored lehenga.

The lehenga had heavy chikankari embroidery all over it with mirror work in the matching contrast and is from the designer’s ‘For Eternity’ collection. The skirt had a good flare, and we loved the kali work on it and Ananya Panday paired it with a sheer sculpted halter neck blouse and completed the look with a tulle draped dupatta.

She accessorized her look with a pearl choker necklace and statement Kundan bangles, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her toned body and incredible fashion sense. For makeup, the Liger actress went with soft, smokey, nude-hued eyes, a bronzed face, and body with glossy lips to top off her extraordinary attire.

She tied her hair in a neat, sleek bun with a middle parting, take a look at it below:

However, we recommend Ananya Panday’s Tarun Tahiliani, a contemporary bridal lehenga, for all the modern brides-to-be.

