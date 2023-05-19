When you are a celebrity, you are always under the radar of the media, and it is not always the best thing. A lot of times, celebs do not want to get clicked. However, the sad reality is that is not possible, especially with the rise of paps culture. Recently, actress Shivangi Joshi tripped in front of paps, and the video was shared with awkward music in the background; netizens were quick to react and took to the comment section and quote Priyanka and compared Indian and New York paps. Scroll below to read the details!

Shivangi, who recently turned a year older, was spotted coming out from her car, and as soon as she stepped out from her car, she tripped in front of the paps. As soon as the video was posted on social media, it didn’t go well with netizens, and many pointed out one should be kind towards actors as they are humans too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, popular actress Shivangi Joshi came out of her car as she stepped out in the city to celebrate her birthday. She looked stunning in an orange bodycon dress. However, as she stepped out of her car, she tripped in her silver heels but was rescued by her friends. The viral video received a lot of backlash from the netizens as they were disappointed with the background music.

One of the users wrote, “This one made me remember Priyanka Chopra’s statement about media.”

“Look at your background music and caption; this is what Priyanka Chopra was talking about.”

“It’s normal, you guys made a thing.”

“That’s why Indian media never gets appreciated.”

“Was this post required? Learn from Met Gala media they didn’t even leak a clip of Priyanka Chopra falling or losing her balance.”

“Indian media is stooping down to new levels every day.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that the Paps were kind enough not to capture her when she fell during the promotions of her film Love Again but Shivangi Joshi wasn’t spared.

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Shivangi Joshi? Do you also agree with netizens? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Breaks Silence On Being Edited Out Of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: “I Did Shoot For The Film But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News