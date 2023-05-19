Sunny Leone is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Sunny’s journey in Hindi cinema hasn’t been easy, but she has made it huge, and fans love her for her candid and down-to-earth personality. Today, we bring a throwback to when Sunny was rejected from Kapil Sharma’s show to promote ‘Jackpot’. Scroll below to find out the truth.

Kapil’s comedy show has always been one of the most successful comedy shows on Indian television, and we often see Bollywood celebrities coming and gracing the show to promote their respective films. Now talking about this particular incident, the comedian subtly rejected Sunny from his show due to her controversial past.

For those who don’t know, Sunny Leone started off as an adult actress in the p*rn industry and rose to fame with it. While Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham happily and wholeheartedly accepted the former p*rn star in Bollywood, Kapil Sharma was reportedly not very happy about welcoming her on his comedy show in 2013 ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil.’

Not just that, when Sunny Leone visited the Bigg Boss 7 house, Tanishaa Mukerji reportedly refused to shake hands with her.

However, later in 2014, Kapil Sharma met Sunny at an event, and a source close to Mid-Day said, “Looking at the way Kapil was bonding with Sunny, it looked like he has forgotten all about the incident in December. Back then, he didn’t want to share the stage with Sunny or be seen with her, but at this match, he had no qualms about sharing laughs with her.”

The source added, “During the match, Kapil mentioned that Sunny wanted to talk only in Hindi and that he would be teaching her the language in return for which, she would teach him English.”

What are your thoughts on Sunny Leone’s rejection by Kapil Sharma to promote her film ‘Jackpot’ on his show back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

