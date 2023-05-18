Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they made it official. The two announced their relationship during Rahul Vaidya’s time on Bigg Boss 14. While they tied the knot shortly after, the couple are now ready to welcome a third member in their family of two and their announcement has left us all delighted.

Rahul and Disha were friends for years before love bloomed between them. As Rahul realised his feelings for Disha, he did not waste any time and expressed it on national television in 2020.

Now, taking to their Instagram handles, the ‘It’ couple of TV world announced their pregnancy. The duo shared a carousel of pictures on the social media platform, among which the first one saw them clad in black outfits. While the singer held a board that read “MUMMY & DADDY,” the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star flaunted her baby bump in a black sleeveless dress. The other two slides saw thumb-licking sonogram pictures and videos of their baby. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Several stars from the TV industry reacted to their cute post and showered the parents-to-be with love. Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Sonal Chauhan, and Disha Parmar’s co-star Nakuul Mehta wrote “congratulations” in the comment section. Fans also sent congratulatory messages to the couple and prayed for the coming months. “Wow wow wowww!! That’s the best news!! 😍😍😍 congratulations to both ,” wrote a fan, while another penned, “Omg!!!! What an amazing news!!!! So happy 😁 congratulations to you two.”

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple’s nuptials were attended by various TV stars and singers.

Congratulations to the couple on their pregnancy.

