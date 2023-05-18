Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife, Dipika Kakar, are one of the country’s most adorable television couples with a huge fan following. The couple is expecting their first child together and made the announcement a few months ago, and their fans are pretty excited about it. In a recent interview, actor Shoaib opened up on trolls calling his wife’s pregnancy ‘fake’ and how they comment really mean and nasty things on social media about them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shoaib has a YouTube channel where he often shares videos with his wife, Dipika, about different aspects of life. And haters on social media often troll the couple, but they give a deaf ear to them and give a savage comeback when needed.

Talking to ETimes in a recent interview, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed how trolls have been calling his wife Dipika Kakar’s pregnancy ‘fake’ and said, “There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like “kitne pillows badlogi”. “They say “Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho and Waah shaane ho”. We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore.”

Shoaib Ibrahim continued, adding, “We are very happy as a family. If people stop loving us even then we will stay happy together. We might not be seen on social media but we as a family will always be together and happy. Through social media we are able to express ourselves whether it is vlogs, or Instagram but we don’t give anyone a right to interfere in our personal lives. We give a glimpse of our personal life to the audience but we don’t show everything. Joh log pasand karte hain woh karte hain and we have a connection with fans who are like our extended family. We have never done something desperately to be seen. You guys have known us. We get calls from paparazzi to inform them about our activities, but we don’t do things unnecessarily.”

Shoaib is a very supportive husband to Dipika, and his presence throughout her pregnancy is adorable.

What are your thoughts on Shoaib Ibrahim giving a kick-as* reply to the troll calling Kakar’s pregnancy fake? Tell us in the space below.

