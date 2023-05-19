Sapna Choudhary is a huge name in the Haryanvi industry. She’s a famous singer and dancer, who’s had a rags-to-riches tale of her own. Her immense popularity has taken her to the Cannes Film Festival this year along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and others. She rose to prominence in the mainstream world because of Bigg Boss 11, but did you know she initially wasn’t allowed to participate in the show?

Also actress by profession, Sapna has been a part of several films. She was last seen in Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani 2 in 2018. The actress tied the knot with Veer Sahu in a secret ceremony in 2020, and the couple is also blessed with a baby boy.

Sapna Choudhary in an interview with YouTube channel RealTalk revealed her journey to Bigg Boss 11 wasn’t easy. She shared, “Mereko Bigg Boss 10 offer hua tha sabse pehle. Maine nahi kiya kyunki meri mummy ne kaha ‘3 mahine? Akele? Ladki ko bhej du? Tera dimag kharab hai?’ Toh nahi jaane diya. Phir 11 offer hua toh maine planning start kar di thi. Meri ticket cancel karayi 2 baar par mai ladke gayi. (I was offered Bigg Boss 10 but my mother didn’t allow me to be away from home, alone for as long as 3 months. I started planning beforehand when I was offered Season 11. Although she got my tickets cancelled twice, I fought and participated in the show.)”

Sapna Choudhary seemingly took a dig at Bigg Boss 11 journey as she added, “Saare waha andar chant the, sab log akele rahe the, TV kia tha sabne. Sabki apni apni journey thi, experience tha. Mereko laga mai konse duniya me fas gayi – 16 aadmi, sabke alag alag dimag. Ye mujhe bohot acha laga ki mai 2 mahine rahi toh mujhe 2 mahine mere liye mile. Mai khudko samajh payi. (Everybody was clever, they all had have good amount of experience in the TV industry. I felt like I got stuck between 16 different brains but I did get some time to know myself.)”

“Bigg Boss me jaane ke baad pata chala ki mai itni gande tarike se bhi baat kar sakti hoon. Mai aise chilla bhi sakti hoon (After entering Bigg Boss, I learnt I could speak in such an ugly way or could yell at the top of my voice,” concluded Sapna.

During the conversation, Sapna Choudhary was also asked if she was paid daily or weekly salary. “Meri weekly thi,” she responded.

