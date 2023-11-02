In recent years, no one has put themselves out there like Shehnaaz Gill did. After witnessing a major heartbreak on a personal front, which led to a professional setback, Shehnaaz bounced back, emerging as a powerful force to be reckoned with. There are many things about Gill that we admire, but her ability to turn time into her favor is something that has our immense respect.

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz showed that she is more than just ‘Punjab Kii Katrina Kaif’. With her recent release ‘Thank You For Coming,’ the actress proved she is here to stay and slay. One thing that has caught our undivided attention is how Shehnaaz has been killing her red carpet game, making some experimental choices, outgrowing her bubbly personality to establish herself as a fashionista diva, and yes we are rooting for her.

After a set of her red hot looks, Shehnaaz recently donned a gorgeous white ensemble, which shows how her fashion sense has evolved over the years, as now she is not afraid to make bold choices. For all the details on her recent outfit, we suggest you scroll below.

Shehnaaz Gill, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to drop yet another head-turning look, making a statement in a white gown from the brand Yas Couture House of Fashion. Featuring a criss-cross patterned halter neck with a plunging sweetheart neckline, the bodycon gown perfectly hugged Shehnaaz’s envious figure The floor-sweeping embellished sleeveless ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit with a fur trim. For some more drama, the outfit also featured a one-sided cape that matched the slit.

Shehnaaz’s makeup included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of mauve lipstick. The hair added an extra layer of oomph as Shehnaaz styled her lush locks into a back-swept hair look while her shoulder-length hair beautifully cascaded down her back. She completed the outfit with embellished pumps.

Check out her look below:

Just a few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill turned a patakha when she made onlookers turn their heads in a dramatic red ensemble by ace fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the Jio World Plaza launch event. Prior to this, Gill was seen making a statement in Gaurav Gupta’s couture acing yet another red hot look.

We are excited to see what more Shehnaaz Gill brings to the table on the fashion front. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

