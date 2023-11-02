Suhana Khan is one budding actress – who we cannot wait to see on screen, and no, it has nothing to do with her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. From bagging endorsements to addressing events, Suhana has been out and about in town ahead of her much-anticipated debut in Netflix’s ‘The Archies.’

Also in the limelight is Suhana’s sartorial picks, which have so far proved she is all for embracing trends. Recently, Suhana took to her Instagram account to share a set of pictures oozing oomph in a s*xy AF corset top, and it has set the temperature soaring.

Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical ‘The Archies‘, which also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. The film, which has been adapted from the American comic book of the same name, features Suhana as Veronica Lodge.

Circling back to Suhana Khan’s fashion sense, the up-and-coming actress has been upping her ante with stunning picks, making heads turn every now and then with her every outing. A regular at Bollywood parties, Suhana does not let go of any opportunity to channel her inner fashionista. So, are we complaining? Absolutely, not! In fact, we have been majorly crushing over her Gen-Z style files, giving tips on how to strike a balance between keeping stylish and classic.

Whether it is a mini dress, saree, or a corset top, Suhana’s sartorial picks often come replete with appealing details. Suhana’s recent fit sees her oozing oomph in a corset body-hugging top featuring striped patterns along with metallic buttons in the middle. The waist-clinched details perfectly hug her hourglass figure, framing her entire look. Khan teamed her sultry top with a pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit, accentuating her curves.

Styled by Lakshmi Leher, she carried an overall monochrome look with a yellow mini-bag and kept her makeup minimal with nude-toned shades. She opted for open-toe wedges and accessorized the look with studded earrings. Her middle-parted wavy hair cascaded beautifully on her shoulder.

Take a look below:

For those who may not be aware, Corset tops are currently a hot fashion trend and of late, Suhana Khan is truly doing justice to the same. Not so long ago, the Gen Z diva made a statement in a black dress with strategic cut-outs, acing yet another hit trend of the moment.

