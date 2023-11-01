Shehnaaz Gill has made a name for herself now only as an actress in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry but even as a fashionista the world looks up to. Shehnaaz gained fame after starring in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and others. Since then, she made her Bollywood debut and appeared alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the recently released s*x-comedy, Thank You for Coming.

While her professional life is applaud-worthy, our focus today is on her fashion. The actress is pretty active on social media and regularly shares updates about her fans via her Instagram handle. Last evening, the actress attended the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and a couple of hours ago, she shared HD-quality pictures of her look with her 16.3 million followers.

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Shehnaaz Gill shared a post showing her looking like a red hot patakha in a sensual Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. Tagging the designer label, the Bigg Boss 13 fame captioned her drop-dead gorgeous photoshoot, “We literally painted the town RED!”

The red floor-touching gown featured a plunging neckline that did little to hide her busty assets. Shehnaaz Gill’s ravishing red taffeta dress – which featured oversized hand-embroidered blooms dripping with red crystals and sequins, was also characterized by impossible-to-miss ruffled pull sleeves – that were fitted at her wrists and an extremely high slit that’ hidden between layers of huge pleats adorning her waist.

Adding oomph to her ensemble, the ‘Thank You for Coming’ actress had her hair pulled back and styled into a tight bun and opting for a bold red lipstick. Keeping the makeup minimal and clear, she complimented the dark lip shade with light mascara on her lashes, soft eye shadow in a dark tint, and some higher on her high cheekbones.

The actress chose red high heels to look taller at the star-studded launch.

She went accessory-free, letting the bling on the bodice do all the shinning needed. Check out Shehnaaz Gill looking like a red-hot patakha here:

Besides Shehnaaz, stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and many more were also snapped looking fashionable at the launch of Jio World Plaza last night.

