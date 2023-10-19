Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming coming-of-age film ‘The Archies’ is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The teen comedy features a host of new faces including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Now, much to the delight of fans, the makers have released its debut track ‘Sunoh’, which is a feel-good ’60s-style rock ‘n’ roll anthem.

‘Sunoh’ is a vibrant and energetic track whose rhythm and melody harnesses old-school rock ‘n’ roll vibes, while simultaneously bringing in aspects of modern production and catchy teenage grooves.

A pure garage rock ’n’ roll style production, the song is extremely feel-good, reminiscent of the old bubblegum pop-rock music, though it is incredibly well produced and well mixed, feeling both old-school, and yet new.

‘The Archies’ had initially given a glimpse of ‘Sunoh’ in its very first trailer, though this time we have the full song and it is a sure foot-tapper. The track is created by the music duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders.

Check out below:

Penned by lyrics maestro Javed Akhtar and Dot who is both a singer and one of the film’s lead cast, the song features a very well balanced vocal duo of Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan, who are able to infuse the song with great energy with just their sheer enthusiasm.

Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar upon penning the song said: “Writing ‘Sunoh’ was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s’ rock and roll era. It’s a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics.

“Being a part of ‘The Archies’ has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, describing the song, said: “With ‘Sunoh’ we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s.’The Archies’ is a celebration of that era.”

“The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with Gen Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock ‘n’ roll boys at heart so they nailed it.”

Co-composer Ankur Tewari talking about the film’s music added: “The music of ‘The Archies’ is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless rock and roll era, a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution.

“Through our compositions, The Islanders and I aimed to resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period, offering listeners a chance to relive the magic of a musical era that remains etched in the hearts of generations.”

A reimagining of the American comic book ‘The Archies’, the new Zoya Akhtar version follows the comic’s main characters from an Indian perspective, and is set in the fictional town of Riverdale from the comic book in 1960’s India.

The cast of the teen comedy coming-of-age musical includes: Dot (real name Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India and will be released on Netflix on December 7.

