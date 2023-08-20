Actress Katrina Kaif has heaped praise on the second season of the web-series ‘Made In Heaven’ and said that she completed the entire show in one go.

Katrina on Saturday took to Instagram, where she shared her points on the series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Katrina Kaif shared a poster of the show along with a ‘must-watch’ sticker and wrote: “What a show, can’t remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked…”

Katrina Kaif added: “Amazing so well done… no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show… binge-worthy. And the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed.”

‘Made In Heaven’ chronicles the lives of Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara and Arjun Mathur’s Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. In the new season, wedding planners Tara and Karan are back with grander weddings.

It also features Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi, Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others. The show airs on Prime Video.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’ and also has ‘Merry Christamas’ starring Vijay Sethupathi.

