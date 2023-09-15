Even before she could make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan became an internet sensation way before. Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently became the face of an international make-up brand. While her family, friends and fans were over the moon about her new achievements, a section of the media trolled the actress for allegedly colour-correcting herself on the brand’s poster. Amid the controversy, Ms Khan’s take on beauty has gone viral.

A couple of weeks back, Suhana, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, turned up for the launch of the make-up and beauty app Tira, where Arjun Kapoor interviewed them. Now a tiny chunk of SRK’s daughter’s answer was shared by proud mother Gauri Khan, which doesn’t seem to have gone down well the netizens.

The video opens with Arjun Kapoor asking Suhana Khan, “I am curious, aapke generation ka take kya hai beauty pe?” To which she answers confidently, “I would like to think that our generation believes that, above appearance, beauty is more about self-expression and individuality. And I think it is not about setting unrealistic beauty standards anymore, it’s about challenging them and breaking them.” Adding “I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers and depth and it’s more than just what pleases the eye.”

However, her take on beauty was called out and trolled by the netizens. A Redditor user shared the video on the platform and took a jibe at her in the caption, which read, “Beauty is not about setting unrealistic standards anymore” – says Suhana, whose whole group has done the complete opposite.” Check it out below:

Soon after it surfaced, netizens couldn’t help but slam Suhana Khan. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “There is clearly no nuanced thought behind those lines, it’s a textbook answer at best. Our generation is actually the most insecure generation when it comes to looks because of the internet or whatever.”

While another wrote, “Never heard more BULLSHIT IN THE EYE. LITERALLY, its been studied that this generation due to the over exposure of good looking people through TikTok for example value themselves more on physical appearance and pretty privilege is a very real thing.”

However a SRK fan wrote, “SRK ki ladki ne bola hai toh sahi hi bola hoga. Archies will be the best debut ever in Bollywood history.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

