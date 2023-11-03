Elvish Yadav has been in the news for a while. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner made headlines recently after he was booked for doing a rave party in Noida. A video where the star is seen holding a snake and playing with it has also gone viral. While Elvish has denied the allegations, we don’t know the exact truth yet.

The actor has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube and often shares snippets from his life with his fans. With a net worth of Rs 2 crore, Elvish leads a lavish lifestyle and owns some great cars and properties.

Elvish did not always want to be a TV star. Reports reveal that the star initially wanted to pursue a government job, but his interest slowly shifted to YouTube. He started his YouTube channel in 2016.

Elvish Yadav, who walked away with the whopping prize money of INR 25 lakh from the Bigg Boss house, was reportedly paid Rs 15-20 lakh for his time in the show. His main source of income is, however, from vlogging on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The Bigg Boss OTT star earns around Rs 8-10 lakh a month from his vlogging.

With that, the YouTubers’ net worth became a whopping Rs 2 crore. On that note, let’s look at five expensive things owned by him.

1. Porsche 718 Boxster

Elvish is the proud owner of a super luxury car, a Porsche 718 Boxster. It costs approx Rs 1.46 crores in India.

2. Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Elvish loves to buy cool cars. He makes sure to increase his car collection every year. He owns a Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet, which costs Rs 1.30 Crore.

3. Toyota Fortuner Legender

Another car that adds to Elvish’s envious car collection is the Toyota Fortuner Legender. It carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 43.66 lakh and is a popular car!

4. House worth Rs 10 crore

While we really cannot confirm, reports reveal that his house costs Rs 10 crore! The multi-floor bungalow is reportedly located in Gurgaon’s Sector 57.

5. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Elvish also loves his share of bikes. He owns a Royal Enfield Classic 350, whose price is in the range of Rs 1.52 lakh

