Adam Copeland is a top Canadian wrestler better known globally by his ring name, Edge. After being part of WWE from 1998 – and recently celebrating his 25th anniversary with the Stamford-based promotion, the wrestler moved to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) at the start of this month and made a show-stopping entry during their WrestleDream main event that saw Christian Cage and his partners Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus in the ring against Darby Allin and Sting.

While Adam gets ready for his debut AEW match this weekend and talks about his shift from WWE to the Jacksonville-based promotion, we decided to tell you how much the wrestler is worth.

According to a Sports Keeda report, Edge has an estimated $14 million net worth, including his income through wrestling outings, his properties, cars, and movie/TV show appearances. Read on to know more about it.

As per the site, Adam Copeland’s gross annual income from 2013 to 2022 saw a slight gain. The former WWE-now AEW wrestler reportedly earned $1 million in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. 2017 saw him take home $1.1 million, 2018 – $1.25 million and 2019 – $1.2 million. In the new decade (2020), Edge earned a gross of $1.45 million, followed by $1.3 million in 2021 and $1.5 million in 2022.

Besides wrestling, Edge has also earned well thanks to guest appearances on TV shows like ‘The Flash’ (as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher), ‘Vikings’ (as Kjetill Flatnose), and the upcoming Disney+ show Percy Jackson and the Olympians (as Ares). Adam has also been part of shows like ‘The Weakest Link,’ ‘Mind of Mencia,” Deal or No Deal,” and Haven’ as well as the 2000 fantasy film ‘Highlander: Endgame’ and WWE Studios’ ‘Bending the Rules.’

Talking about his house, the same site reported that Edge resides with his wife and children in an opulent mansion in Buffalo, New York. As per celebrity net worth, Adam Copeland purchased a 4-acre property in Asheville, North Carolina, in July 2009 Edge for a whopping $1.4 million. This property of the former WWE wrestler, including a 4,000-square-foot log cabin mansion, is reportedly worth around $3 million in today’s market.

As per Sports Keeds, the Edge’s car collection includes a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet worth around $174,000, a Hummer H2 that costs $80,000 to own, a Jeep Wrangler that comes with a $45,000 price tag, and a Ford Mustang GT costing $31,500.

