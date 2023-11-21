Ankita Lokhande is often seen talking about her ex-boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. After opening up about their break up to Munawar Faruqui, she has now spoken about not attending his funeral. A clip from inside the house has surfaced on the web, and it sees her admitting to knowing what happened to the late actor. Earlier, the Manikarnika actress was seen telling Faruqui that things changed overnight when they called it quits. Later, in an interview, she had revealed that she waited for him for 2.5 years.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant fell in love while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and later called it quits after being in a relationship for six years. The duo was ready to tie the knot, but before that, they parted ways for different reasons. Recently, she has spoken at length about SSR and revealed why she decided not to attend the funeral.

A Twitter user recently dropped a video online, and it sees Munawar Faruqui telling Ankita Lokhande about meeting Sushant Singh Rajput at MS Dhoni special screening at Yash Raj Studios. Reacting to which, she says “Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh theek hai normal ho gaya hai, pehle bahut ajeeb lagta tha. Vicky ka bhi dost tha na Sushant toh ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein, that is the most worst feeling.”

Their conversation starts after Faruqui recites two lines from a shayari and Ankita Lokhande tells him, “Mat bol yeh saari cheezein, woh hit karti hain buri tareeke se. But I like what you said.” Later she begins singing ‘Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega from Sushant’s film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Later, when Munawar Faruqui asks if she exactly knows what happened to him. She admits and says, “No one believed me that way.”

Further talking about not attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, she told him, “Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu ja kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande talking about SSR’s suicide and funeral? Do let us know.

