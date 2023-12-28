Bigg Boss 17 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers hooked to the TV sets. Time and again, we see them introducing new twists and turns every now and then. A couple of days back, the makers surprised one and all when they got Ayesha Khan as a new wild card contestant. After leveling serious accusations against Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha is now seen spending some quality time with the comedian inside the house.

However, Ms Khan is now making headlines for her below-the-belt comment to Ankita Lokhande. A clip from inside Bigg Boss is going viral, and it shows Khan making a crass comment in her response to Lokhande’s compliment about her feet.

The viral video opens with Ankita Lokhande sitting with Ayesha Khan in the lawn area of Bigg Boss house. The actress compliments Khan and says “Pao kitna sundar ho rakhi hain,” responding to which, Ayesha quickly says, “Chaat sakte hai”. Soon after the video went viral, netizens slammed Ayesha for her below-the-belt remark.

Commenting on the Tweet a user wrote, “Respect to Ankita for setting boundaries and standing up against disrespect. It’s important to maintain a positive and considerate environment.” While another said, “This happens when you try to make relationship with everyone for the game.. This is not the first kind she has listened like this. From Arun to Abhishek, Mannara to Munnawar , Isha to rinku everyone sidelines her. Had #VickyaJain not been there here game would have been far more weaker.. In so many ways he saves her from getting insulted time and again.”

A third one wrote, “Get Aishwarya back to make the game interesting to ruin the life of Isha Manara and Samarth. BIGGBOSS THODA MAZA LAO GAME Mai.”

A Fourth user commented, “Dominating #AnkitaLokhande ne ek min me wc ko aukaat dikha di. #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17”

Ankita casually says, "Pao kitna sundar ho rakhi hain," To this Ayesha replied, "Chaat sakte hai" That was quite disrespectful. Good that Ankita called her out and told her to not cross the line. Mere samne aise baat nahi karna. 👏 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 27, 2023

“Ayesha ki juwan pe lagan nahi hai or yeah final he ki yeah isshi hapte Ghar jaane wala hai Ayesha this week evict,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ayesha Khan’s offensive statement? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: Manasvi Mamgai & Not Sana Raees Khan Shown Exit Doors? Actress Gets Evicted A Week After Her Entry Inside Salman Khan’s Show! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News