Some time back, Elvish Yadav became the talking point after his name emerged in a snake venom controversy. For the unversed, the YouTuber was charged for supplying snake venom at a Noida rave party. While he denied all the allegations, he was accused of the same by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi. The social media star, who enjoys a massive subscriber base of 14.8 million on his YouTube channel and 15.7 million followers on Instagram, along with five others, was named in the FIR. Now, Yadav is making headlines for altogether different reasons.

Sometime back, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to his social media account to share a few glimpses from his spiritual trip to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Now, a few days after he arrived there to seek blessings, another video of him getting surrounded by a mob has surfaced on the web for all the wrong reasons. Scroll down for the details.

Recently, Bigg Boss’ biggest fan page, The Khabri, took to its Twitter handle to share Elvish Yadav’s video from Katra, Jammu, where he’s seen getting attacked and almost beaten up by a mob. He was accompanied by producer Raghav Sharma. A local is seen grabbing Sharma’s collar, while the latter one asks him, ‘Who are you?’ As Sharma indulges in a massive fight with other tourists, Yadav sneaks out to save himself. In the video, Elvish is clearly seen changing his route while leaving his friend and producer with the mob.

While the reason behind the fight is not clearly known, media reports state that it all started after a man asked for a photo with Raghav and Elvish, and he denied it. Soon after, the argument turned into a fight where he grabbed Sharma by the collar, and Elvish ran away.

#ElvishYadav and #RaghavSharma confronted and Almost beaten by person in Karta Jammu, ELVISH ran away to save himself pic.twitter.com/rHPkodB548 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2023

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Ye SYSTEM hogya kya #ElvishYadav bhai ke saath kya ?? #RaghavSharma ko ab #BiggBoss17 mei aana chahiyea apna Matter ka System rakhne. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss.”

While a lot is already being said and written about Elvish Yadav’s fight, we shall wait for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to clear the air.

