A couple of days back, real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became the talking point after Jain was seen trying to hit his wife. It all happened in one of the previous episodes when Ankita, Vicky, and Abhishek Kumar were seen having a discussion. Seeing his wife not letting him speak to Sharma, he tried to hit her but somehow controlled himself. Soon after the clip went viral, it sparked a huge debate on social media.

Now, a few days later, the Pavitra Rishta actress has reacted to the same differently. Recently, the official social media page dropped a new promo, and it sees her imitating the same. The latest promo has gone viral and received massive criticism from netizens.

The clip opens with Ankita Lokhande telling Vicky, “Samaj nahi aaraha tere ko Isha ka (game)? Sab sahi lag raha hai tereko? (Can’t you understand Isha’s game)”. In his response, when he asks Ankita to be clear what she means, Lokhande says, “Dikh nahi raha? Andha hai? (Can’t you see? Are you blind?)”. Upset with her behaviour, Jain tells his wife, “You can’t behave like that. National television pe thoda toh izzat ka khaayal rakha kar. Gharwale bhi dekh rahe hain. (Maintain some respect on National Television. Parents are also watching the show.)

Irked by his comment, Ankita Lokhande shows a ‘slap’ gesture to Vicky and slams, “Gharwalon ne dekha nahi? (Did families not see that (slap gesture))?” Watch the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Soon after the promo was dropped online, netizens supported Ankita Lokhande and slammed Vicky Jain for his behavior, so much so that they even got #ISupportAnkitaLokhande trending. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Full support to Ankita. Glad she is calling him out on the slap action he did. She is married to the worst guy ever.”

Another said, “Vicky ko sirf apni image build krne ke pdi hai. No emotion no respect nothing nothing towards relationship. Bas dusre logo ke saath dhang se raho jo relation image build krte hai. Bhai vicky kehna to nhi chahiye lekin neil ke bhali game weak ho lekin relationship ke mamlemai u need to learn from neil atleast. #DirtyGame #StandWithAnkitaLokhande.”

A third user commented, “Jo national tv pr marne ki kosis kr raha h to ghar kya krta hoga …. Apni wife ki respect ni kr sakta….thuuu h ase insan pr.” “Full of toxicity.. Ankita is clearly not happy. Full compromise…” read another user’s comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this Bigg Boss promo? Do let us know.

