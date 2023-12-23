The famous TV couple who grabbed eyeballs while they participated in another reality show on Star Plus were much hyped before they entered the show. Their lovey-dovey chemistry went for a toss as soon as they entered Bigg Boss 17. Initially, the audiences were shocked looking at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s shaky chemistry but waived it off as a newly married couple just struggling with major life shifts.

However, the internet was quick to spot a pattern later and called it a pre-planned strategy to the point that they started behaving outrageously with each other, both of them qualifying as major red flags. Now, in the recent episode, while Vicky was seen charging at Ankita for slapping her, social media users seem to be used to the businessman’s violent behavior towards his wife.

A user reacted after the episode was aired, “Mene 10 baar recap dekha par saaf saaf hi dikha Vicky ne haath uthaya Ankita par.. or Ankita dari bhi .. ye ghar par maar bhi khaati hogi .. abhi khud galat me saath de rahi he Ankita.” Another comment read, “Whether to hit or not, Vicky definitely charged at Ankita.” One more comment confirmed, “Jinhe lag rha hai Vicky me khade hone ke liye hath uthaya tha ji nahi wo clearly Ankita ko Marne ke liye hi uthaya thaa bass TV pe hai yaad aa gaya toh ruk gaya haath zara dhyaan se dekho gaur se seriously Ankita ko na Vicky ke sath reh ke apni or beizzati nahi karani chahiye.”

People even questioned Ankita Lokhande for not taking a stand for herself. A user commented, “These wrong actions should not be supported by partners especially by wife as it increases with time if not stopped at first stage only.. every next fight adds a line from the previous one. Shame on Vicky.” Another comment read, “I feel bad for Ankita işse zada weak aurat nai dekhi, itni bari actress hone ke bad bhi yeh bandi itni weak ha ke us ghatiya admi ko defend kari hai, he clearly tried to hit her .. shameful.” A user questioned, “Ankita ji aap kitna bhi apne pati side lein but usne apko maara hai.. ghar hota to pad hi jati.. Q sah rhi ho itna Life mein paisa hi sab kuch nahi hota.. sukoon naam ki bhi koi chiz hoti hai jo aapko Vicky se nahi milti.”

A user just had relationship advice for Ankita Lokhande after watching the viral video, which said, “Ankita ko chahiye show se nikal ne ka baad sab se pahle iss ko divorce dein.” People even assumed things were far worse. A comment read, “She made her biggest mistake by coming to Bigg Boss with this guy to prove she married him only for money, and he married her for fame. There is no love in this relationship.” Another comment read, “He made a gesture of slapping; no wonder Ankita got scared! He probably hits her regularly. That’s why she flinched! Sad reality.”

Check out the viral video here:

Also, please note that we do not believe that violence of any kind on reality television or otherwise should be dealt lightly. Hoping Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain resolve this and the issue is addressed.

For updates, stay tuned on Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s 1250 Million Net Worth – From A 50 Crore Villa In Maldives To An 8 BHK Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai, A Land Cruiser & More Making Them A Legit Power Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News