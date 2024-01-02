Ankita Lokhande may have moved on from Sushant Singh Rajput, but she the memories are rooted deep in her heart. In her Bigg Bos 17 journey, we have often seen her talk about her late Pavitra Rishta co-star. And now, she’s recalling the moment when pictures of his mortal remains surfaced on the internet after his death. Scroll below for all the details!

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He allegedly hanged himself to death at his Bandra apartment. His roommates found him hanging from the ceiling fan after they knocked on his door multiple times but received no response.

Ankita was furious about Sushant’s viral pictures after death

As police conducted the investigation in the presence of his sister, pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput with bruises on his neck went viral on the internet. The images were disturbing and even sparked rumors of murder. Ankita Lokhande looked furious as she recalled the incident in a conversation with Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita Lokhande shared, “Ek photo aayi thi uski gandi si. Mujhe dekhke aisa laga tha na (angry). Usidin mujhe bheji thi aur mujhe laga kaise ***** ho tum log. My goodness, mere haath pao thande pad gaye the. Mujhe aise laga jaise so raha hai. Mai bas usko dekhti reh gayi.”

“Mujhe laga ki kitna kuch hai is dimaag me. Mai jaanti thi uske rag rag ko. Uske dimag me itni chize hongi aur wo khatam ho jati hai. Vanished! Kuch bhi nai ho aap, you’re just a body then,” she added.

Ankita Lokhande says Sushant was devastated about something!

Munawar Faruqui also discussed Sushant Singh Rajput buying a space on land. To this, Ankita Lokhande added, “Toot gaya wo kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye tha.”

The Bigg Boss co-contestant then questioned, “Lot of things or one thing?” Ankita responded, “I don’t know.”

Take a look at the viral conversation between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui below:

#AnkitaLokhande shares the painful memories back of June 2020! She mentions how brilliant he was and what all he would have achieved he was still there! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/eYox6gAOMC — adya (@d_addy_a) January 1, 2024

Ankita fainted when she saw Sushant’s kissing scene in PK

Previously, Ankita Lokhande had revealed how she broke down after seeing then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s kissing scene with Anushka Sharma in PK. She also shared that she fainted after looking at the intimate moment.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They had lived together for as long as seven years. The Dil Bechara actor called it quits in February 2016.

He began dating actress Rhea Chakraborty in April 2019. The duo ended their relationship a few days before his tragic death.

