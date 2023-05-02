Met Gala is one of Hollywood’s much–awaited and biggest nights for putting the best fashion foot forward. A -listers and big -wigs from the entertainment industry come together for a star-studded evening and serve major fashion looks. Met Gala 2023 witnessed many celebs gracing the red carpet, including Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathway, Rami Malek, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, among others. However, Selena Gomez didn’t make it to the evening but guess what? A fake report of Sel’s Met Gala look went viral, and it became one of the most liked post on the internet. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the details!

The ‘Calm Down’ singer Selena Gomez enjoys a massive fanbase and her admirers never leave a chance to hype her like a true queen. The singer has been away from the prestigious event for the past four years. She last attended it in the year 2018, when she was called Tanned. However, fake news of her attending the event has gone viral and suprisingly, her fans are leaving no stone unturned in showering their love on the post.

The Buzzing Pop on their Twitter handle shared that a fake report of Selena Gomez’s Met Gala 2023 look has gone viral, and it has become one of the most liked tweets from the last night’s event with 13 million likes and 24.8 k retweets. As soon as the netizens noticed the post, they were quick to react, and many pointed out that thanks to Sel’s massive fan following even if she is not a part of the event, her fake pictures have also managed to garner a lot of likes and views.

One of the users wrote, “See when you are people’s princess.”

“The demand is insane.”

“Selena made more noise than who actually attended the event. Now, we know who is Hollywood’s sweetheart.”

“Selena holds the power.”

Hailey dogs are going to cry sm bad.”

“Fact that some people tried to make her look bad, but she is proved she is people princess.”

Check out the post below:

A fake report of Selena Gomez’s #MetGala look went viral and it’s the most-liked post on Twitter from last night’s event with 236K likes and counting. pic.twitter.com/06qMnR4fCk — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 2, 2023

What are your thoughts on this? We have to admit Selena Gomez’s fan following is insane. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

