Creative duo Raj & DK, who are all set to release their streaming series ‘Guns & Gulabs’ on Friday, aren’t very ‘serious filmmakers’, well in terms of the atmosphere that they create on the sets.

Talking to IANS, Raj Nidimoru said that they prefer keeping things simple, easy and interactive on the sets which lets the actors push their boundaries and sketch a compelling performance on their productions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raj told IANS, “We are not very serious filmmakers, at least on the surface. Of course, the seriousness with regards to the craft and the storytelling is there but for us work is fun and we treat it in the same way. We are serious about comedy, the comedy should not feel like comedy at all, it should be as real as possible.”

His creative partner, Krishna D.K. said that with actors they have always gone with the instinct and that’s the reason they never test the actors in an audition.

He said, “We sit and talk and gauge their potential. We don’t do readings or workshops. We just sit on the sets and start working, so it’s a very organic working environment, very interactive and also gives freedom to actors. The intention for us while working with actors is let’s do something which they haven’t done earlier.”

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix, said, “They somehow shoot superfast despite the humour, the complexities being there. It’s so much fun working with them. Like for this series, the idea actually started with the 4 kids and a deal afoot. They gave me a reference saying this series is gonna be ‘Fargo’ meets ‘Malgudi Days’.”

‘Guns & Gulabs’ will drop on Netflix on Friday.

Must Read: Avika Gor On Her Debut Bollywood Film 1920- Horrors Of The Heart : “Playing Meghna Was Like Diving Into The Unknown…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News