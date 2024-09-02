Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestants: This Contestant Quits At The Last Minute; Details In

Marketed as the ‘limitless entertainment’ season, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was expected to be a major hit. One of the names buzzing around as a potential contestant was Parameshwar Hivrale. Known for his role in the biopic film Gummadi Narsaiah, Parameshwar had also been recognized with a Filmfare nomination for his work in Jathiya Rahadari in 2021.

However, just one day before the show’s launch, Parameshwar decided to withdraw from the competition. He cited health issues as the reason for his last-minute exit. Although he will not be part of the initial lineup there is a possibility that he might join later as a wild card contestant.

The new season will feature a diverse mix of celebrities, actors, actresses and social media influencers. They will compete in various challenges throughout the week with weekends reserved for the host’s evaluations.

The confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 include Aditya Om, Shekhar Basha, Yashmi Gowda, Vishnu Priya, Abhai Naveen, Prerana, Parameshwar Hivrale, Nainika, Sonia Akula, Nikhil, Bezawada Bebakka, Seetha and Naga Manikanta. Backup contestants include Jabardasth Rocking Rakesh, model-doctor Ravi Teja, news reader Kalyani and Prithvi Raj. Additionally, former Bigg Boss Buzz contestant Anchor Shiva is also set to appear as a wild card entry.

Several other names like Shanoor Sana, Indraaniel Varma, Anjali Pavan, Nandu Ramisetty, Khayyum Ali and Vismaya Sri had been rumored. However some of them including Indraaniel Varma, Anjali Pavan and Vismaya Sri have turned down the offers for various reasons.

