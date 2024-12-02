Tasty Teja, a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, was eliminated during the show’s double eviction week. Host Nagarjuna announced his exit after saving another contestant, Avinash. Despite his eviction, Teja left the house as one of the top ten contestants, achieving a significant milestone. His dream of having his mother visit the Bigg Boss house came true, making his journey memorable.

Teja was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 7, where his performance could have been more impressive. His lack of participation in household tasks contributed to his early elimination. However, he showcased his abilities better in the current season, gaining more recognition.

Joining this season as a wild card entrant on October 6, Teja remained in the house for two months. He was paid Rs 1.5 lakh per week, earning a total of Rs 12 lakh. His strong bond with housemate Shobha Shetty and improved performance made him a notable contestant this time.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 makers are considering extending the season to ensure a well-planned finale. The competition remains intense, with nine contestants, including some famous names, still in the house. Double eliminations might occur soon in the show.

So far, contestants like Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, and others have been eliminated. Fans can watch Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on Star Maa from 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. Episodes, including live coverage, are also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

